Revivo Clinic in Chennai launches type 2 diabetes remission program
Business
Revivo Clinic in Chennai just kicked off a new program to help people with type 2 diabetes work toward remission.
Launched ahead of World Diabetes Day, the initiative was introduced by MLA Sowmiya Anbumani and aims to give patients more hope and better options for managing their health.
Program uses personalized assessments and checkups
The program uses personalized assessments to see who might benefit, focusing on medical care, nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle tweaks, all with regular check-ins.
Co-founder Dr. Arun Raghavan says that while not everyone will achieve full remission, tailored support can make a real difference in managing diabetes and avoiding complications.
Arvind Ashok is also on board to help boost the nutrition and activity side of things.