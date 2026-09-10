Revolut India CEO urges rethink of AI job cuts
Business
Paroma Chatterjee, CEO of Revolut India, is calling out the trend of using artificial intelligence, or AI, to cut jobs.
At the Global Fintech Fest 2026, she described this move as a "no-win" for companies and urged leaders to rethink replacing people with automation.
Instead, she believes businesses should create roles that work alongside AI.
ICICI and HDFC plan job cuts
Her comments come just as major Indian banks like ICICI and HDFC are planning big job cuts by 2026 in favor of automation.
Revolut takes a different approach: its AI model Pragma (built with NVIDIA) boosts efficiency in fraud detection and credit analysis, but Chatterjee says they focus on balancing tech with human talent rather than relying on layoffs.