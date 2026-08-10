Revolut secures French banking license from ACPR, sets Paris hub

Revolut is putting $1.1 billion into growing its French business and plans to hire more than 600 people in western Europe (400 of those jobs are coming to France).

They'll start shifting customers from their Lithuanian entity over to the new French setup, then do the same for Germany, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, and Spain.

With a 10-year lease in Paris and former Societe Generale CEO Frederic Oudea as their western Europe chairman, Revolut is clearly aiming to shake up traditional banking for good.