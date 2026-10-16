Rice to become Netflix chief content officer starting October 26
Business
Netflix just tapped Peter Rice, a former Disney executive, as its new chief content officer starting October 26.
He's stepping in for Bela Bajaria, who helped launch hits like Bridgerton and Squid Game but is now moving on after nearly a decade at the streaming platform.
Rice to oversee content amid cuts
Rice joins at a time when Netflix is making some tough moves, like cutting about 1,000 jobs, as it faces more competition from platforms like YouTube and TikTok.
Netflix is hoping Rice's experience will help oversee its content strategy from October 26, including series, films, and live events across regions.