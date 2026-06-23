Richard Liu warns robots could replace JD.com's 700,000 couriers

JD.com retrains couriers for robot maintenance

JD.com isn't leaving its team behind. It's already teaming up with nearly 120 schools to retrain delivery staff for roles like robot repair and maintenance.

While robots will handle deliveries in cities like Shenzhen, they'll still need humans for regular checkups and fixes.

This shift comes as China's gig economy keeps booming (320 million gig workers expected by 2026) but also raises real questions about job security as tech keeps changing the work landscape.