Reliance eyes entry into aluminum industry to take on Adani

RIL is also working on a coal gasification project in Andhra Pradesh. The company has won two coal blocks through an auction at Recherla and Chintalpudi in the state.

The proposed entry into aluminum could tie up the company's coal resources and gasification plans with metals production.

As per reports, Reliance has proposed to invest ₹2.73 lakh crore over 30 years to set up India's first integrated underground coal gasification complex in Andhra Pradesh.