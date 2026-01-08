RIL seeks clarity on Venezuelan oil after US military move

Why this matters for India's energy

Venezuela used to be a big player in India's oil mix—making up 6.7% of imports in FY18—but that's dropped to just 0.3% by FY26 as production fell sharply.

Indian refineries can handle heavy crude, but processing Venezuela's extra-heavy grades isn't easy for everyone.

As Sumit Ritolia from Kpler points out, not all refineries are set up for these tougher oils.