Ripple and Robinhood partner to expand RLUSD for institutional trading
Ripple is partnering with Robinhood to give its digital dollar, RLUSD, a bigger stage.
By tapping into Ripple Prime and Bitstamp (which Robinhood picked up last year), they're aiming to make crypto trading smoother for institutions and help Robinhood manage its money behind the scenes.
It's all part of Robinhood's push to become your go-to app for everything finance.
RLUSD soon available on Robinhood
Stablecoins like RLUSD aren't just trading tools anymore: they're becoming a core part of how money moves, offering quick settlements even when banks are closed.
RLUSD will soon be available on Robinhood's platform, joining dominant stablecoins like Tether's USDT and Circle's USDC in a market that now exceeds $300 billion.
With this partnership, both companies hope to boost RLUSD's profile while moving closer to that "super-app" vision.