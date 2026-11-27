Ripple is 1 validator away from XRP Ledger stablecoin lending
Ripple is about to roll out a new bank-style lending feature on its XRP Ledger, just one more validator needs to say yes.
If approved, this could unlock fresh ways for people holding the Ledger's $837 million in stablecoins to earn more.
Verified vaults enable uncollateralized broker lending
The new system uses vaults where only verified users can deposit their XRP or stablecoins and get share tokens in return.
Then, brokers lend out these pooled funds (no collateral needed from borrowers).