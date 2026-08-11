Rippling and Runlayer locked in legal battle over AI patents
Business
Rippling and AI startup Runlayer are locked in a legal battle after their partnership fell apart.
It started when Runlayer accused Rippling of copying its tech, pointing to a text from a Rippling engineer calling their project "a clone of Runlayer," though he later said it was just a misunderstanding.
Now, Rippling is hitting back, saying Runlayer actually used its patented technology and caused financial harm.
Runlayer CEO calls Rippling countersuit retaliation
Runlayer's CEO called the countersuit pure retaliation and insists their AI has nothing to do with Rippling's patents.
Meanwhile, Rippling claims Runlayer's products are just copycats designed to compete with them.
With both sides denying wrongdoing, the courtroom showdown is far from over.