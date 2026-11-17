India's AYUSH sector, which comprises Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Homoeopathy, and other traditional systems of medicine, is on track to reach up to $318 billion by 2047, according to a study by the Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS).

That's a huge jump from its $36.92 billion value in FY2024-25, showing just how much traditional wellness is catching on.