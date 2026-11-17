RIS projects India's AYUSH sector could reach $318B by 2047
India's AYUSH sector, which comprises Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Homoeopathy, and other traditional systems of medicine, is on track to reach up to $318 billion by 2047, according to a study by the Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS).
That's a huge jump from its $36.92 billion value in FY2024-25, showing just how much traditional wellness is catching on.
Kerala's Ayurveda industry to reach ₹17,500cr
Kerala is playing a key role in this boom, thanks to its strong Ayurveda roots and growing popularity with health-focused travelers.
The state welcomed over 8.21 lakh foreign tourist visits in 2025, an 11.33% rise over the previous year, with many coming for Ayurvedic treatments.
Kerala's own Ayurveda industry is set to grow from ₹13,500 crore to ₹17,500 crore in just one year, and the upcoming Global Ayurveda Summit in Kochi will shine an even bigger spotlight on the state's influence.