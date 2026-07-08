Rising battery prices threaten 260 GWh of India's storage plans
India's big plans for cheaper, cleaner energy are running into trouble as battery prices climb again.
Industry leaders at a New Delhi event warned that higher costs could put around 260 GWh of new energy storage projects on hold, slowing down the country's renewable push.
India's storage growth amid cost spikes
Battery prices are up because China cut export incentives and the cost of key materials like lithium and copper has jumped; plus, global tensions like the conflict in the Middle East aren't helping.
Even though India boosted its storage capacity from less than 1 GWh to nearly 9 GWh in just six months, it still falls short compared to its huge renewable power needs.
Developers warn super-low tariffs hamper projects
Developers say government tenders with super-low tariffs make it tough to build quality projects on time or get funding.
Experts are urging more practical pricing so these clean energy projects can actually succeed long-term.