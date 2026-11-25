Ritesh Kumar and Anuj Tyagi take 10% in Blackstone insurer
Big moves in India's insurance world: Ritesh Kumar, who used to lead HDFC Ergo, is now a 10% shareholder in Blackstone's proposed general insurance venture.
Another former HDFC Ergo executive, Anuj Tyagi, holds another 10%, while Blackstone keeps the remaining 80%.
Together, they're aiming to shake up India's massive nonlife insurance market (which is already worth over ₹3 lakh crore).
Blackstone venture applied, planning AI-first ₹150-₹200cr
The team has applied for regulatory approval and plans to kick things off with ₹150 to ₹200 crore in funding.
Their big idea? Go all in on AI for everything from handling claims to customer service, hoping this tech-first approach will help them stand out as India's insurance sector opens up and grows even faster.