Big moves in India's insurance world: Ritesh Kumar, who used to lead HDFC Ergo, is now a 10% shareholder in Blackstone's proposed general insurance venture.

Another former HDFC Ergo executive, Anuj Tyagi, holds another 10%, while Blackstone keeps the remaining 80%.

Together, they're aiming to shake up India's massive nonlife insurance market (which is already worth over ₹3 lakh crore).