Rivian CFO Claire McDonough leaving October, Derek Mulvey interim CFO
Business
Rivian's chief financial officer, Claire McDonough, is leaving at the end of October to take a new job and move closer to her family on the East Coast.
The company says her exit isn't due to any disagreements.
Derek Mulvey, vice president of finance, will fill in as interim chief financial officer while Rivian searches for a replacement.
McDonough helped launch R1T, $12B IPO
McDonough joined in 2021 and helped launch the R1T electric truck and pull off a huge $12 billion IPO.
But Rivian has struggled with production delays and supply chain issues: the stock has dropped from $78 at IPO to $16.80 now.
Her departure comes just as Rivian starts shipping its new R2 SUV.