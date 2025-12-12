Rivian unveils new self-driving chip, takes on Tesla

Rivian just revealed its own self-driving chip, RAP1, and a software package called Autonomy+. Both were announced at the company's AI & Autonomy Day on December 11. RAP1 will be introduced to Rivian's next-gen R2 vehicles later in the program, not at the start of production in early 2026. Investors seemed excited—Rivian's stock jumped 18% after the news.

RAP1: Power-packed performance RAP1 is built on advanced 5nm tech by TSMC and delivers a huge leap in processing—up to four times faster than current NVIDIA chips.

It handles five billion pixels per second and supports cameras, radar, LiDAR sensors, plus a Large Driving Model trained on real driving data.

Autonomy+: Cheaper than Tesla's self-driving Autonomy+ costs $2,500 upfront or $49.99/month—a bargain compared to Tesla's Full Self-Driving at $8,000 or $99/month.

The service will launch across 3.5 million miles in the US and Canada from 2026, with plans for even more advanced "eyes-off" driving down the road.