Riyadh Air starts daily nonstop Mumbai Riyadh service August 4

Riyadh Air Mumbai link expands network

This new connection is part of Riyadh Air's big plan to link Saudi Arabia with major global cities, Mumbai being a key step.

CEO Tony Douglas says it's all about tapping into India's booming aviation scene and making it easier for travelers to reach Europe and the Middle East.

Plus, with onward flights through Riyadh to places like London, Madrid, Jeddah, and Cairo, Indian flyers get more travel options than ever.