Riyadh Air starts daily nonstop Mumbai Riyadh service August 4
Business
Riyadh Air is making its India debut with daily nonstop flights between Mumbai and Riyadh starting August 4, 2026.
Bookings are open now, and you'll be flying on a Boeing 787-9 with options ranging from economy to business elite.
Riyadh Air Mumbai link expands network
This new connection is part of Riyadh Air's big plan to link Saudi Arabia with major global cities, Mumbai being a key step.
CEO Tony Douglas says it's all about tapping into India's booming aviation scene and making it easier for travelers to reach Europe and the Middle East.
Plus, with onward flights through Riyadh to places like London, Madrid, Jeddah, and Cairo, Indian flyers get more travel options than ever.