Robert Kiyosaki wants you to buy more gold, silver, Bitcoin

Renowned author and financial educator Robert Kiyosaki, best known for his book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has shared his perspective on the recent market downturn. He compared people's reactions during a market crash to their behavior during retail sales. In a post on social media platform X , Kiyosaki said that while poor people rush to buy during Walmart sales, they tend to sell and run away when there's a financial asset market crash.

Investment strategy 'Waiting with cash in hand' Kiyosaki extended his analogy to the current fall in precious metals and cryptocurrencies, viewing it as a chance to buy rather than a warning sign. He said, "The gold, silver, and Bitcoin market just crashed...a.k.a. went on sale...and I am waiting...with cash in hand...to begin buying more gold, silver, and Bitcoin." This reflects a long-held investing principle that market corrections often provide entry points for those with liquidity and conviction.

Market resilience CME Group raises margin requirements Kiyosaki's approach comes at a time when gold, silver, and Bitcoin have witnessed sharp fluctuations after record runs. He doesn't see these swings as reasons to exit but rather as opportunities to prepare capital and step in gradually. This strategy is particularly relevant now as CME Group raised margin requirements following last week's sharp correction in precious metals prices.

Advertisement

Debt strategy Kiyosaki's debt strategy for real estate Kiyosaki recently revealed that he strategically uses debt to buy income-generating real estate, which then funds his purchases of gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. He emphasized that positive cash flow from property investments allows him to hold onto his silver instead of selling it during market fluctuations. This approach is part of his broader investment strategy amid changing market conditions.

Advertisement