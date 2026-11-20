Robin Bhowmick urges youth to embrace skills at Viksit Bharat
At the Viksit Bharat conference at P.V.P. Siddhartha Engineering College, Adani Group CEO (Skills and Education) Robin Bhowmick called on young people to focus on self-reliance, building skills, and embracing new technology, rather than depending too much on foreign solutions.
He emphasized that India's growth depends on homegrown talent adapting to automation and making the most of their abilities.
Bhowmick releases 106 papers and books
The event also featured talks about proposing an Adani Group Skill Centre at Siddhartha, discussions on how GST affects the middle class, and recognition for academic excellence.
Bhowmick released a collection of 106 research papers and books, marking a big contribution to economics and allied sciences.
The conference wraps up on November 21.