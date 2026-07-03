Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev pushes AI trading tools for investors
Business
Robinhood's CEO Vlad Tenev is pushing to bring AI-powered trading tools to regular people, not just Wall Street pros.
He told CNBC that these advanced features, which Robinhood started rolling out earlier this year, could help level the playing field and make investing easier for everyone.
Tenev defends Robinhood amid cuts, expansion
Tenev says retail investors deserve "the same computation, the same power" as big firms.
Robinhood is also expanding crypto trading in the UK and trimmed its workforce by 10% to stay efficient.
Despite some ups and downs in share price, Tenev insists the company's business has never been stronger.