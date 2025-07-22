Robot security guards are patrolling your malls and offices now

Asylon's journey from drones to robotic security

Asylon started out building drones but quickly shifted gears to offer full-on robotic security services that can even spot gas leaks and hazardous materials.

After some early stumbles (including a close call at a Ford demo), the team landed big clients and government contracts.

With 65 employees now and systems running in 15 states, their service costs between $100k-$150k per year—showing just how much demand there is for next-gen security solutions.