Robot security guards are patrolling your malls and offices now
Asylon, a robotics company out of Philadelphia, just scored $26 million in new funding to boost its futuristic security tech.
Founded by three MIT grads, Asylon is known for its DroneDog—think Boston Dynamics robot dogs upgraded with smart software to patrol and protect places that need extra eyes.
Asylon's journey from drones to robotic security
Asylon started out building drones but quickly shifted gears to offer full-on robotic security services that can even spot gas leaks and hazardous materials.
After some early stumbles (including a close call at a Ford demo), the team landed big clients and government contracts.
With 65 employees now and systems running in 15 states, their service costs between $100k-$150k per year—showing just how much demand there is for next-gen security solutions.