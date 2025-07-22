US-China trade: Bessent meets Chinese counterpart to discuss tariff extension

US-China trade relationship is 'very good' right now

Bessent says the US-China trade relationship is "very good" right now, and both sides want to keep things constructive.

The current deal slashed tariffs from high levels down to significantly lower rates for 90 days, but that break ends soon.

Keeping the pause would help avoid big shocks to global supply chains and keep prices more stable—something that matters for anyone who buys or sells stuff made in either country.