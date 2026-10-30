Rocco Basilico rejects $3.9 billion bid for 12.5% Delfin stake

This is not the first big-money bid, Leonardo Maria previously tried (and failed) to buy out other siblings for €10 billion after clashing with Delfin's board and chairman.

Even with all the tension, he is now calling for peace and has dropped legal actions against his siblings.

Meanwhile, Rocco recently sold part of his stake in Delfin to another family member, Clemente Del Vecchio, keeping things interesting within one of Europe's wealthiest families.