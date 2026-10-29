Rocket Learning reaches 7 million children with WhatsApp and AI
Rocket Learning, started by IIT Delhi and Harvard Business School graduates in 2020, is making preschool learning more accessible across India using WhatsApp and AI.
By sending lessons straight to families' phones and working with tools people already use, they've reached 7 million children in 15 states and Union Territories.
Their standout project is Shiksha Saathi, an AI assistant built with the Maharashtra government and OpenAI.
Rocket Learning works through government infrastructure
Shiksha Saathi helps Anganwadi workers create local-language stories and lesson plans, so kids can learn in a way that feels familiar.
Rocket Learning's team also sends daily learning content on WhatsApp to parents and children.
The co-founders say their dream is to reach 50 million underserved children by 2030, and they're working through existing government infrastructure rather than building a parallel system, hoping for real change at scale.