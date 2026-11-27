GTA 6 developers reject plan to form a union
What's the story
Rockstar Games, the studio behind the popular Grand Theft Auto (GTA) franchise, has voted against unionization. The scheme failed with only 25% of the votes placed in favor of a formal recognition agreement. The voting period ran from November 12 to November 26, coinciding with the launch of GTA 6.
Potential impact
What a successful vote would have meant
Had the vote succeeded, it would have created a formal structure for collective bargaining with Rockstar Games.
This would have included discussions on pay, overtime, bonuses, leave entitlements, and pensions.
It also would have given workers a say in future changes such as AI implementation and potential layoffs.
Without this framework, Rockstar is not obliged to meet with union representatives, but informal lobbying for change remains an option.
Persistence
Union vows to continue organizing efforts
Despite the failed vote, the IWGB has vowed to continue its organizing efforts.
"For anyone at Rockstar who believes in a fairer workplace, a fairer sector and a fairer society - this isn't a sign to retreat, it's a sign to double down on what we stand for," said the IWGB in a statement given to The Verge.
The union also acknowledged that more work is needed to gain the trust of more colleagues.
Company stance
Rockstar proud of team, culture
In light of the unionization vote result, Jennifer Kolbe, head of publishing at Rockstar Games, said they are "extraordinarily proud" of their team and the culture they've built together.
"This result reflects our team's strong support for continuing the direct relationships, collaboration, and open dialogue that have helped make Rockstar Games so innovative and strong," she told Bloomberg News.