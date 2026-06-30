Rockstar staff seek union recognition ahead of GTA VI launch
Rockstar Games staff are pushing for union recognition ahead of GTA VI's massive November 2026 launch.
Backed by the IWGB Game Workers Union, employees are seeking a say in pay and working conditions, especially after 31 union members were reportedly let go last October.
If they succeed, Rockstar would become only the second UK game studio with an officially recognized union.
GTA VI preorders $3 billion
GTA VI preorders have already pulled in $3 billion, showing just how huge this release is.
The firings sparked debate: Rockstar says it was about leaks; the union calls it retaliation for organizing.
A tribunal in September will dig into what really happened.
As IWGB president Alex Marshall puts it, "the union is now stronger than ever," while others see this as a crucial moment for fair treatment in gaming jobs everywhere.