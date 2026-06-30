Rockstar staff seek union recognition ahead of GTA VI launch

GTA VI preorders $3 billion

GTA VI preorders have already pulled in $3 billion, showing just how huge this release is.

The firings sparked debate: Rockstar says it was about leaks; the union calls it retaliation for organizing.

A tribunal in September will dig into what really happened.

As IWGB president Alex Marshall puts it, "the union is now stronger than ever," while others see this as a crucial moment for fair treatment in gaming jobs everywhere.