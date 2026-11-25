Rodic Consultants plans ₹200cr fund for India's infrastructure AI startups
Rodic Consultants is announcing plans to set up a ₹200 crore fund to support AI and tech startups working on India's infrastructure.
The Rodic AI Infrastructure Innovation Fund will commit ₹100 crore from the company itself, with the rest expected from investors.
It's all about helping new ideas make a real impact on roads, power, and cities.
Rodic fund offers live infrastructure pilots
With this fund, startups can actually try out their tech solutions on live infrastructure projects: think highways, hydropower, bridges, tunnels, railways, metros, and water.
Raj Kumar, Rodic's chairman and managing director, said that innovators often need more than capital. They need access to real infrastructure problems, project sites, engineering expertise, data, and potential users.
He also said AI, computer vision, drones, sensors, and robotics could change how infrastructure is designed, built and maintained.
Plus, Rodic is hosting an InfraAI Conclave in January 2027 to bring together innovators and investors for more collaboration.