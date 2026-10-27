Rohit Patel leaves Meta after 8 years to launch Ndoc
Rohit Patel, who spent eight years developing AI for Meta, is leaving to start Ndoc, a fresh platform aiming to shake up how teams work together.
Ndoc wants to be the all-in-one alternative to Microsoft Office and Google Workspace, using AI to bring multiple workflow tools under one roof so teams can collaborate smoothly, even if they're not official subscribers.
Ndoc combines stage narrative model tabs
Patel's time at Meta, where he focused on making AI reliable and transparent, is shaping how Ndoc works.
The platform features tabs like Stage, Narrative, and Model so users can handle presentations, data analysis, and datasets in a single space.
Currently in pilot mode with businesses, Ndoc plans to open-source its document format and hopes to make the platform widely available next year.