Rolls-Royce eyes sourcing over $1bn from India, expects multi-billion commitment
Rolls-Royce just announced it's aiming to source over $1 billion from India in about five years and expects a multi-billion-dollar investment commitment, subject to program approvals.
The plan? Boost local supply chains for defense, aviation, and energy.
Right now, it operates facilities in Bangalore and Hosur through its joint venture with HAL, but is considering plants three, four, and five in the same area as part of its strategic vision, so expect a lot more "Made in India" from this luxury brand.
Rolls-Royce targets 10,000 staff in India
The company wants to increase its workforce from about 4,000 to 10,000 as India's need for aircraft engines takes off (think: 6,000 engines).
In defense, Rolls-Royce is proposing a new aero engine facility for fighter jets, with technology transfer and localized IP development, aiming for the engine to be ready to fly by 2034.
They're also working on local energy projects and eyeing small modular reactors for clean power.
As Sashi Mukundan from Rolls-Royce puts it, the goal is to make India a key global hub for innovation and manufacturing.