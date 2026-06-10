Rolls-Royce eyes sourcing over $1bn from India, expects multi-billion commitment Business Jun 10, 2026

Rolls-Royce just announced it's aiming to source over $1 billion from India in about five years and expects a multi-billion-dollar investment commitment, subject to program approvals.

The plan? Boost local supply chains for defense, aviation, and energy.

Right now, it operates facilities in Bangalore and Hosur through its joint venture with HAL, but is considering plants three, four, and five in the same area as part of its strategic vision, so expect a lot more "Made in India" from this luxury brand.