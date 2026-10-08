Rolls-Royce holds 1st global board meeting in India, seeks expansion
Rolls-Royce is looking to expand its capabilities in India across defense, aerospace, and energy.
Their global board just held its first-ever meeting in the country, showing how much they value India's role.
CEO Tufan Erginbilgic even sat down with Prime Minister Modi to talk about long-term plans and future collaborations.
Rolls-Royce partners Reliance for AMCA engine
To boost India's self-reliance, Rolls-Royce is partnering with Reliance Industries to develop a made-in-India combat engine for the AMCA fighter jet program.
They're also setting up an aerospace gas turbine complex here. Think of it as a hub for building advanced engines that could power everything from military jets to civilian planes.
The company says it's excited to help strengthen both India's economy and national security through these projects.