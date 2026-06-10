Rolls-Royce proposes full AMCA engine technology transfer if awarded contract
Rolls-Royce has proposed full technology transfer for India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, if it wins the contract.
Teaming up with the Indian government and GTRE and an Indian industrial partner, it is aiming to deliver a homegrown, flight-ready jet engine by 2034, a move that could mark one of India's biggest-ever defense tech collaborations.
Rolls-Royce plans turbine complex in India
Rolls-Royce isn't stopping at engines: it plans to build an "aero gas turbine complex" in India, bringing design, manufacturing, and support together in one spot.
Plus, after expanding its second manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, through its joint venture with HAL and working with around 100 suppliers in India, it is looking to source more than $1 billion worth of aerospace parts from India in five years.
Executive Vice President Sashi Mukundan said winning the AMCA contract would accelerate broader manufacturing and capability-building plans in India.