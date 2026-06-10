Rolls-Royce proposes full AMCA engine technology transfer if awarded contract

Rolls-Royce plans turbine complex in India

Rolls-Royce isn't stopping at engines: it plans to build an "aero gas turbine complex" in India, bringing design, manufacturing, and support together in one spot.

Plus, after expanding its second manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, through its joint venture with HAL and working with around 100 suppliers in India, it is looking to source more than $1 billion worth of aerospace parts from India in five years.

Executive Vice President Sashi Mukundan said winning the AMCA contract would accelerate broader manufacturing and capability-building plans in India.