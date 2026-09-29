This B2B jewelry manufacturer is planning ₹1,000cr IPO in India

According to a report by TKC, India's jewelry market was worth ₹7,77,840 crore in FY26 and is expected to reach ₹15,47,970 crore by FY31.

The B2B jewelry manufacturing segment alone was valued at around ₹5,81,850 crore in FY26 and is projected to grow to roughly ₹11,33,360 crore by FY31.

Royal Chain's contribution will be critical in this expansion as it serves multiple jewelry retailers across India.