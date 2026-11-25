Royal Enfield investing ₹1,000 cr in Tamil Nadu EV plan
Royal Enfield is putting ₹1,000 crore into Tamil Nadu to boost its electric bike game.
Announced on Wednesday, this seven-year plan, set up through an MOU with the state, focuses on developing new electric motorcycles and upgrading tech.
The move is expected to create about 500 jobs along the way.
B Govindarajan says Tamil Nadu benefits
Tamil Nadu is already a big deal for Royal Enfield, with four factories and Flying Flea's EV innovation lab based there.
B Govindarajan, Managing Director of Eicher Motors Limited and CEO of Royal Enfield, shared that this investment builds on its long partnership with the state and will help drive local growth and push EV progress.
Cheyyar ₹958 cr expansion to 2 million
This isn't Royal Enfield's first big move here. It announced another ₹958 crore expansion in February 2026 at its Cheyyar plant to take its total annual motorcycle production capacity to 2 million units.
So if you're into bikes or just watching India's EV scene grow, keep an eye on what comes next.