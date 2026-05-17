'Royal Pop' watch launch canceled: What did Swatch say?

The launch of the Audemars Piguet x Swatch "Royal Pop" collection turned into a frenzy across major cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai , and Dubai yesterday. The event saw huge crowds and long queues as people rushed to buy the limited-edition watches. Videos from the launch day showed people pushing through barricades and security personnel struggling to control the crowd.

Twitter Post What did Swatch say? pic.twitter.com/3JxCRVrCg3 — Swatch (@Swatch) May 16, 2026

Official statement Sales postponed in Delhi and Mumbai In response to the chaos, Swatch India postponed the sale at Palladium Mall, Mumbai and DLF Avenue, Delhi. The company said "Given the level of demand, extended queuing would not have changed the chances of securing a piece," due to safety reasons. Videos from Bengaluru's Phoenix Marketcity showed long queues snaking across the mall premises early morning. Similar scenes were seen in Mumbai and Delhi where crowds became difficult to manage.

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Crowd control 'We are not animals' At Mumbai's Palladium Mall, videos showed people packed together as security tried to control the crowd. One frustrated attendee was heard saying, "We are not animals. The store is not opening today." Several attendees shared their experiences online, describing how the excitement turned stressful and aggressive. Despite mall security's efforts to control the crowd, many felt organizers underestimated demand for this collaboration.

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Event cancellation Dubai Mall launch canceled In Dubai, crowds started gathering outside Dubai Mall at 6:45am. The situation became so overwhelming that the launch event was eventually canceled. Swatch's regional Instagram account later confirmed sales would not continue due to public safety concerns. No revised launch date has been announced yet. Many supported this decision, prioritizing safety over continuing with the event amid chaos.