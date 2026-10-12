₹10,372-cr IndiaAI mission GPUs likely to serve global clients
IndiaAI Mission-selected GPU providers are now likely to offer their high-powered computing services to clients around the world.
This move, backed by the government's ₹10,372-crore IndiaAI Mission, lets 14 selected companies, like Jio Platforms and Tata Communications, make better use of their tech investments and bring in more revenue by tapping into international markets.
IndiaAI mission to add 10,000 GPUs
Originally, these GPU resources were meant to help Indian startups and researchers, but local demand wasn't enough.
By opening up to global clients, the initiative hopes to keep these expensive resources running efficiently while still supporting homegrown innovation.
The plan also includes adding 10,000 more GPUs over five years, aiming for a balance between boosting India's own AI scene and playing a bigger role on the world stage.