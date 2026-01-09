₹15 lakh crore wiped out as markets keep sliding
The Indian stock market has been in the red for five days, losing a massive ₹15 lakh crore in value.
The Nifty 50 just hit a two-month low, with nearly 35 constituents on the Nifty 50 dropping between 1% and as high as 10% this week.
Why does this matter?
If you're into stocks or just watching your investments, this week's dip is hard to miss. HDFC Bank took its biggest hit since January 2024—over ₹1 lakh crore gone.
Midcap and smallcap stocks weren't spared either, with over 80% closing lower.
What's behind the drop?
It's not just one sector—energy, metals, real estate, and auto all saw losses. The Nifty Energy index had its worst week in almost a year.
Meanwhile, with major company results like TCS, HCLTech, and Reliance Industries on the horizon, investors are waiting to see how India Inc is really doing before making their next move.