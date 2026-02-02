₹23,000cr investment in Tamil Nadu's tourism sector

What's in it for you?

These investments are set to create thousands of jobs in hospitality and entertainment—Brigade Hotel Ventures alone is bringing ₹1,100 crore and 900 new jobs.

Tamil Nadu's already seen a huge jump in visitors lately (over 128 crore domestic tourists in five years!), and cool projects like the Kanyakumari glass bridge and Keeladi Museum are on the way.

If you love travel or want more career options in tourism, this is big news.