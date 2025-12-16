₹7,280cr boost to make rare earth magnets in India

How the scheme works

Both Indian and foreign companies can apply if they meet certain investment and net worth requirements.

There's a mix of sales-linked incentives (₹645-1,290 crore) and capital subsidies (₹75-150 crore) on offer.

Companies will need to submit detailed project plans for review, and the government will also supply key raw materials to help kickstart local production—making India less dependent on imports for these critical tech components.