Volkswagen shuts down 'Transparent Factory' after 24 years

Volkswagen just closed its iconic glass-walled "Transparent Factory" in Dresden—the first time the company has ever permanently shut a plant in Germany. Open since 2001, it built cars like the Phaeton, e-Golf, and ID.3. The last car, a red ID.3 GTX signed by workers, now stands as a reminder of what was made there.

Why did this happen? Volkswagen says low demand in Europe and China, rising costs from tariffs, and tough competition pushed them to make some hard choices.

Closing the Dresden plant is part of their bigger plan to cut costs and keep up with changing markets.

What's next for the factory? Instead of leaving it empty, VW will turn the site into a research campus focused on AI, robotics, and microelectronics—teaming up with local universities and government.

Visitors can still check out parts of the facility even after production stops.