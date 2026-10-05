Runwal Enterprises lists on BSE and NSE after ₹500cr IPO

The IPO was oversubscribed 2.64 times, driven by strong QIB and NII demand. Retail investors got involved too, but not as heavily.

Runwal plans to use part of the funds to pay off debt: ₹100 crore for its own loans and another ₹225 crore for its subsidiaries.

On top of that, the company's income jumped 76% in FY26 (year ended March 31, 2026) to ₹1,851 crore, a sign things are looking up for them financially.