Runwal Realty to open 6 5-star properties, ₹3500cr investment
Runwal Realty is stepping into the hotel game, planning to open six new five-star hotels and resorts across Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Alibaug.
They're putting in over ₹3,500 crore over the next 4 years and aiming for about 1,000 rooms, all as part of larger mixed-use projects on land they already own.
Runwal Realty hopes ₹1000cr a year
The new hotels will pop up in hotspots like Worli and Kanjurmarg, targeting both business travelers and people looking to relax.
Runwal Realty is in talks with global hospitality operators for brand and management partnerships.
With a mix of four business hotels and two leisure resorts connected to their existing spaces, Runwal hopes this move will bring in around ₹1,000 crore a year once things are up and running.