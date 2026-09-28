Rupee dirham trade grows since CEPA 2022, says Piyush Goyal
Business
India and the UAE are trading more in their own currencies, with rupee-dirham deals growing fast since the CEPA agreement kicked in in 2022.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal says this shift is making life easier for exporters.
India UAE target $200B trade 2032
Right now, trade between India and the UAE is more than $100 billion, but both countries are aiming to hit $200 billion by 2032.
The UAE has already invested $25 billion in India and plans to double that.
They are also teaming up on things like food security, tech innovation, and making cross-border payments smoother with tools like UPI.