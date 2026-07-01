Rupee falls to 95.23 per US dollar for 3rd day

Foreign investors withdraw ₹2,556.75cr from stocks

The rupee traded between 94.60 and 95.29 during the day after a small dip on Tuesday.

Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities explained that short covering and a strong dollar are driving this decline, with resistance seen at 95.80 and support at 94.60 for now.

Meanwhile, global oil prices dipped slightly, India's Sensex jumped over 440 points, but foreign investors pulled out ₹2,556.75 crore from stocks, showing money is still flowing out of Indian markets this week.