Rupee hits record low of 87.15 against US dollar

Foreign investors sold off over ₹4,600 crore in stocks

Even with the rupee's drop, Indian stock markets stayed upbeat—Sensex gained 126 points and Nifty added nearly 46.

But foreign investors sold off over ₹4,600 crore in stocks just a day earlier.

Meanwhile, Brent oil prices are up thanks to global tensions, and all eyes are on upcoming India-US trade talks before a key tariff deadline that could impact Indian exports.