Rupee hits record low of 87.15 against US dollar
The rupee slipped to 87.15 against the US dollar on Wednesday morning, mainly because importers needed more dollars and foreign investors kept pulling money out.
Rising crude oil prices and ongoing uncertainty around the India-US trade deal also made things tougher for the currency.
Foreign investors sold off over ₹4,600 crore in stocks
Even with the rupee's drop, Indian stock markets stayed upbeat—Sensex gained 126 points and Nifty added nearly 46.
But foreign investors sold off over ₹4,600 crore in stocks just a day earlier.
Meanwhile, Brent oil prices are up thanks to global tensions, and all eyes are on upcoming India-US trade talks before a key tariff deadline that could impact Indian exports.