Info Edge shares fall 3% despite net profit doubling
Info Edge's stock dropped 3.2% today to ₹1,364.7—even though the company just posted some of its best numbers yet.
From 2024 to 2025, revenue jumped from ₹2,536.34 crore to ₹2,849.55 crore and net profit almost doubled to ₹1,432.89 crore.
Yet the share price didn't get the memo and stayed under pressure.
Broader market volatility seems to be weighing things down
It's a classic case of strong business performance not matching up with market vibes—a reminder that stocks can move for reasons beyond just profits.
Info Edge even did a stock split in May and paid out a dividend on July 25, 2025, but broader market volatility is weighing things down for now.
Worth looking past just today's price drop
Despite all the good news—growth numbers up, positive expert outlooks—the recent dip seems more about overall market mood than anything wrong at Info Edge itself.
So if you're tracking this stock or thinking about investing, it's worth looking past just today's price drop.
```