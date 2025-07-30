Info Edge shares fall 3% despite net profit doubling Business Jul 30, 2025

Info Edge's stock dropped 3.2% today to ₹1,364.7—even though the company just posted some of its best numbers yet.

From 2024 to 2025, revenue jumped from ₹2,536.34 crore to ₹2,849.55 crore and net profit almost doubled to ₹1,432.89 crore.

Yet the share price didn't get the memo and stayed under pressure.