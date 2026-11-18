Rupee logs 3rd straight gain, opens at ₹93.30 per dollar
The rupee is on a three-day winning streak, opening at ₹93.30 per US dollar on Wednesday after oil prices fell to about $91.50 a barrel.
It even touched ₹93.40 in early trading, up more than 90 paise in just three sessions, helped by cheaper oil, renewed FPI interest in Indian stocks, and steady dollar selling by foreign and custodian banks.
Analysts see rupee at ₹91.50
This is the strongest the rupee has been in months, and experts say it could get even better if oil prices stay low.
Anil Bhansali, Head of Treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors, suggests exporters might want to wait before selling dollars for better rates, while importers should take advantage of current hedging options.
Analysts say that, under current conditions, the rupee-dollar pair could go as high as ₹91.50 in the near term.