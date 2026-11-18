This is the strongest the rupee has been in months, and experts say it could get even better if oil prices stay low.

Anil Bhansali, Head of Treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors, suggests exporters might want to wait before selling dollars for better rates, while importers should take advantage of current hedging options.

Analysts say that, under current conditions, the rupee-dollar pair could go as high as ₹91.50 in the near term.