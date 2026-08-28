Rupee opens 95.51 per dollar amid oil and gold pressure
Business
The Indian rupee opened at 95.51 per US dollar this Friday, nudging up a bit from yesterday's close of 95.54.
While that's a small improvement, the rupee is still facing headwinds from rising oil prices and steady gold rates, which are making it tough for any big comeback.
Rupee held in 95.40-95.75 range
All week, the rupee stayed in a tight range between 95.40 and 95.75, pretty much like last week.
Experts think it'll keep hovering around these levels, thanks to the central bank stepping in and ongoing demand for dollars from importers and companies hedging their bets.
Globally, oil prices are holding near $90 a barrel and gold is steady at $4,600, so don't expect any wild swings in the currency just yet.