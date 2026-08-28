Rupee opens 95.51 per dollar amid oil and gold pressure

All week, the rupee stayed in a tight range between 95.40 and 95.75, pretty much like last week.

Experts think it'll keep hovering around these levels, thanks to the central bank stepping in and ongoing demand for dollars from importers and companies hedging their bets.

Globally, oil prices are holding near $90 a barrel and gold is steady at $4,600, so don't expect any wild swings in the currency just yet.