Oil price hikes could push the rupee even lower, possibly toward 92.75.

Even with ₹4,000 crore flowing in from foreign investors yesterday, today's US Thanksgiving holiday might mean less demand for dollars.

Plus, the US proposing 25% tariffs on India could shake things up further; importers are being told to play it safe and buy dollars when rates dip.

The US dollar index is steady for now, so expect the rupee to stay in a tight range unless global trends shift suddenly.