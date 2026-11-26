Rupee opens at 92.55 per US dollar, down 32 paise
The rupee opened lower at 92.55 per US dollar on Thursday, dropping 32 paise from last close. Rising oil prices and possible central bank dollar buying are weighing it down.
Meanwhile, other Asian currencies were a mixed bag; Indonesia's rupiah dropped, but Taiwan's dollar and the Japanese yen saw small gains.
Rising oil, US tariffs pressure rupee
Oil price hikes could push the rupee even lower, possibly toward 92.75.
Even with ₹4,000 crore flowing in from foreign investors yesterday, today's US Thanksgiving holiday might mean less demand for dollars.
Plus, the US proposing 25% tariffs on India could shake things up further; importers are being told to play it safe and buy dollars when rates dip.
The US dollar index is steady for now, so expect the rupee to stay in a tight range unless global trends shift suddenly.