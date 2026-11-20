Rupee opens at ₹93.20 per dollar Friday, gains 1.04 paise
The rupee opened a bit stronger at ₹93.20 per US dollar Friday, gaining 1.04 paise this week.
Experts are keeping an eye on exporters and global investment flows, especially with possible US Fed rate hikes that could shake things up for the currency.
Exporters sell US dollars, importers hedge
The rupee has opened positive on three occasions this week, but there's a mixed vibe in corporate circles: some banks see more exporters selling US dollars, while others notice importers still hedging their bets.
Meanwhile, global trends matter too: oil prices are steady above $90 a barrel and Asian stock markets have dipped sharply this week, adding to the rupee's rollercoaster ride.