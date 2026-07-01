Rupee opens at ₹94.68 Wednesday as oil prices ease Business Jul 01, 2026

The rupee started Wednesday at 94.68 against the US dollar, just a touch weaker than before, but things are looking up thanks to falling oil prices and efforts to stabilize the currency.

Earlier this year, the rupee hit a record low of near 97 per US dollar after oil prices spiked due to global tensions, but now those pressures are easing and investors are feeling more optimistic.