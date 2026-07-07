Rupee opens at ₹95.33, gains 7 paise before Fed minutes Business Jul 07, 2026

The Indian rupee opened a bit stronger at ₹95.33 per US dollar on Tuesday, gaining seven paise from the last close.

While Asian currencies got a boost from cheaper oil and a weaker global dollar, the rupee's gains have been modest so far.

Most traders are playing it safe and holding off on big moves until the US Federal Reserve releases its meeting minutes on Wednesday.